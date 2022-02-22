Ujjain: ‘Need to revamp academic ecosystem focused on mother language’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Academic excellence in Hindi and other vernacular languages cannot come without having adequate standard reference books, texts books, research publications and teachers and researchers with excellent capabilities to engage in these languages. Unfortunately, we lack on all these fronts as of today, and, therefore, there is a need for a complete revamp of the system so that the relevant instruments, eco-system and culture of communication in the mother language is developed.

Prof AK Verma, director, Centre for Studies of Society and Politics, Kanpur said this in his address as the key speaker at a webinar - “Relevance of Mother Language in Social Science Research” organised by the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR). The webinar was organised on the occasion of Matrubhasha Diwas on Monday, under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” programme series.

Hw went on to add that we all are aware of linguistic imperialism and the fact that we are at 46th position in Global Innovation Index, should be a cause of concern for all of us. It is very important to do research in the mother language and of course, the originality of thinking can come out best in the mother language. Language has the capability to act as an interface between researchers and society, both psychologically and emotionally and therefore the mother language has a vital role to play, he said.

Another key speaker was Prof Shailendra Sharma, head, School of Studies in Hindi, Vikram University. He mentioned that without knowing the local language and dialect, field research in social sciences cannot do enough justice. He gave several examples of fieldwork related to tribal issues and the enormous role of language thereof. He emphasised documenting folklore for understanding history and also for social and cultural dimensions. Language has a tremendous role in social and cultural integration, he said. NEP-2020 has given stress on the maximum use of Hindi and other vernacular languages, hopefully, this will yield the desired results.

The programme was presided over by the MPISSR president Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma. He said that effective communication should be the pre-condition for research in social sciences wherein the mother language has prime importance.

At the beginning of the programme, MPISSR director Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address and also pointed out the importance of conducting social science research in the mother language.

He also gave an overarching view on the dismal state of quality work in Hindi and other vernacular languages at present and expressed the need to completely revamp the scenario in the light of NEP 2020. The programme was coordinated by Dr Shailendra Parashar and Dr Tapas Kumar Dalpati proposed a vote of thanks.

