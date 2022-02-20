UJJAIN: Bhagwat to visit ISKCON temple; Mahakal’s bhasmaarti darshan restarts; Know more about Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat arrived in the city late at night on Saturday. He will be touring across the city till February 22. He reached here at about 9.15 pm by train from Jaipur. Tight security arrangements were made at the railway station premises. The bomb disposal squad and sniffers dogs were pressed into action to thoroughly check the platforms. Local police were also present in large numbers.

He will be visiting the ISKCON Temple at around 9:00 am on Sunday. Thereafter, he will attend a meeting with RSS workers of Malwa province in the ISKCON campus where he will discuss the consolidation of branches affected due to Covid-19 pandemic and Sangh expansion plan for the next three years. Later he will communicate with all the Pracharaks in the province and meet the ISKCON Temple management committee in the evening. Bhagwat will stay at the ISKCON guest house near the temple, during his stay.

He will inaugurate Vidya Bharati's newly constructed provincial office Vikramaditya Bhawan at Chintaman Ganesh road at around 3:00 pm on February 22.

ASP Akash Bhuria said that the police rehearsed for the RSS chief’s carcade in view of his visit to the city on Saturday. The cavalcade rehearsal was carried out from the Vidya Bharati provincial office to the ISKCON temple, he added.

8 couples found in objectionable position, picked up from hotel rooms

Police on Saturday afternoon raided a hotel and picked up eight couples in compromising positions.

The Nilganga police conducted the raid on Krishna Palace Hotel located near Hanuman Naka on the basis of a tip-off.

Witnesses say the police knocked on the doors of the hotel rooms during the raid and picked up all couples found to be unmarried.

All the couples were evicted from their rooms and taken to a nearby police station where they were held for several hours and some were even made to call their parents. Among them was a pair of “Jija-Sali,” who was unwilling to reveal the matter to their family members.

The hotel operator Rohit Patel and the staff members seemed surprised at the raid. During interrogation, it was found that Rohit Patel, the operator of Krishna Palace, is also the operator of Samrat Hotel which is located at Harifatak. Earlier too, couples had been caught from Krishna Palace for public indecency.

Six minor offenders escape from Malanvasa juvenile home

Six minor offenders escaped from the juvenile home in Malanvasa late on Friday night. Nagjhiri police have launched a search operation to round up the escapees. According to the sources, police have so far been able to arrest three of the escapees while the other three are still at large.

As many as six minor offenders of Dewas, accused of serious crimes including murder and murderous assault, escaped from the juvenile home at around 11:00 pm.

The guard Shailendra Shakya, 58 and nagar sainik Dinesh Dhanak were on duty when the incident took place. The miscreants snatched the key after throwing pepper in their eyes and then locked them in a room. Later, they fled on the guard's motorbike.

Naghjiri police were duly informed about the escape.

The entire episode has been captured on a CCTV camera. Police have been raiding various houses and villages to nab the three offenders still on the run, to nab them at the earliest.

Mahakal’s bhasmaarti darshan restarts, 109 get entry on Day 1

It was a happy day for the devotees, who were waiting to attend the Bhasmaarti of Baba Mahakal for a long time. The temple committee had a day ago decided to admit a limited number of devotees without taking any money from them.

A total of 109 persons were given entry on the first day itself, that is on Saturday, which included offline permission to both ordinary and VIP persons. The devotees were overwhelmed to be a part of the Bhasmaarti after a very long time.

After the start of the third wave of Corona, the entry of devotees in Bhasmaarti was stopped due to the rapidly increasing figures of infected patients. Additionally, the night curfew was from 11 pm to 6 am, while devotees have to reach the temple at 3 pm for Bhasmaarti. However, as the Covid-19 situation has now improved appreciably, MTMC administrator Ganesh Dhakad on Friday decided to admit a limited number of devotees in Bhasmaarti and issued an order to this effect.

Assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal said that the current sitting capacity for the Bhasmaarti is 1850. Allowing 500-700 devotees from Sunday itself for the Bhasmaarti is being actively considered. A total of 100 offline permissions to ordinary persons were already issued till Saturday evening. Free-of-cost online permission is likely to be restored soon after night curfew imposed in view of Corona is lifted, he said.

How to get permission

Devotees will be able to get free permission by standing in line at 10 am from the Bhasmaarti counter located near the administrator's office. A donation amount of Rs 200 per person will have to be given for permission through the panda-purohit of the temple. Devotees will have to be present themselves and give their original ID. Under the protocol system, Bhasmaarti permission will be issued for the guests from the hospitality room in the Annakshetra as was used to be done earlier.

