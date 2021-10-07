Ujjain: Navratri celebrations begins today; administraion imposes Covid resctrictions

Ujjain: A nine-day Hindu festival that falls in the month of autumn, Navratri is dedicated to the different forms of Goddess Durga.

Devotees worship nine avatars of the Goddess during these nine days. Ujjain is all set for nine days festival and People are very excited for the coming Sharadiya Navratri after 18 months of harsh Covid-19 period.

As per the new guidelines for prevention and protection from Coronavirus during festivities were issued in the state, the administration has banned processions during the Navratri festival. The organisers will be able to organise Garba, playing DJ, Ravan-Dahan on within the boundaries of their colonies. No commercial events allowed in the state.

Chamunda Mata Chauraha is all dotted with colourful lights. Nagarkot Mata, Gadkalika, Chaubiskhamba Mata, Chausath Yogini Mata, Bhukhi Mata Temple and Harsiddhi temple, one of the 52 Shaktipeeths, all these temples are bracing themselves for an upcoming event. Preparations have been completed to light both the lamp and garlands here.

Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated on the auspicious dates in September and October while Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April.

