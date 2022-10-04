Ujjain: 'Nagar Puja' held in Mahakal City

Collector Asheesh Singh offers country-made liquor to the presiding deities at Chaubis Khamba Mata Mandir to mark Shardiya Maha Ashtami, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Shardiya Maha Ashtami of Navratri, a torrent of liquor was offered in Nagar Puja. The collector offered liquor to the deity idols at the Chaubis Khamba Mata Mandir with his own hands and started Nagar Puja on Monday morning. The yatra ended in the evening at Handiphod Bhairav. During this, the government staff travelled the entire city to offer pujan materials to various presiding deities.

The tradition of Nagar Puja in the city of Ujjain was started by King Vikramaditya.†Since then, this tradition has been followed till†now. Under this, liquor is offered to the Goddess and Bhairav by the government. By making a hole in the bottom of a handi (vessel), the torrent of liquor is released. On Monday, collector Asheesh Singh offered liquor and performed Maha Aarti. The purpose of Nagar Puja is to protect the city from natural calamities and to maintain happiness and prosperity.

During the Nagar Puja, the administrative staff offered a torrent of liquor for about 27 kilometres. During this, worship was done in the Devi temples and Bhairav temples of the city. During the Maha Puja, the administrative staff walked on foot. The journey which began around 8am ended by 8 pm in the evening.