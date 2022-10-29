Ujjain: NAAC grade B++ touted as beneficial Congress leader raises questions on VU functionaries

FP NEWS SERVICE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): When questions were raised after falling behind in the NAAC grade of Vikram University, vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that the grade was beneficial, describing it as normal. In such a situation, senior Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht wrote a letter to the VC asking him some questions and asked for answers.

Vashisht said in the letter that the VC had to take responsibility like an academic personality and talk about taking lessons in future but unfortunately his words remained political. This was the reason that the failure of the university could not be hidden. The members of the executive council also raised their voices, and for this they have to be appreciated, under pressure of the executive council members, the next meeting has been called on October 31 in which the fall below the NAAC grade will be considered.

Vikram University got an A grade after NAAC evaluation on November 16, 2015. This time Vikram University got a B++ grade with 2.82 out of 4 marks while in the year 2015 it got an A with 3.03 marks. This time around points have been reduced. According to this, Vikram University was already in third place but has now slipped to fourth position.

Describing the economic and academic loss to Vikram University, Vashisht wrote that Vikram University will be out of the list of best universities due to getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation. The university will be out of the major project of the Government of India. B grade will be written on the mark sheet. Eligibility for conducting distance education will not be available. Apart from these, the biggest loss will also be a reduction in grants from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).