Ujjain: NAAC gives B++ grade to Vikram University, which got ‘A’ grade in 2017

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC)’s institution National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has reduced the grade ‘A’ of Vikram University (VU) to “B++”. The lowering of the grade will have an impact on the financial support from the UGC and VU will find it difficult to mobilise resources. This will affect the studies of the students, as well.

The NAAC peer team conducted its visit to VU from October 13 to 15. The team which came five years ago had found excellent facilities in VU and awarded an A grade on that basis. After the recent tour, the NAAC team submitted its report to the UGC, downgrading VU’s grade to B++.

Meanwhile, it is whispered in the VU circles that lackadaisical attitude of persons related to IAQC brought such an awkward situation for the varsity. “Despite receiving of proper data from different departments, the concerned persons did not feed it in the system and that’s why incomplete information percolated to the NAAC team,” a source told Free Press.

The issue is likely to be taken by the Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and the concerned authorities may be summoned there for such a blow, the source added. On the other hand, vice chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that NAAC has changed its grading process. Now 70 per cent of assessment is done by a third agency and 30 per cent by the NAAC team, he said. “We are studying where the mistake happened. I’ll fix it,” the VC said.

People said, a decrease in grades will affect VU’s reputation and students from outside will hesitate in taking admission here. Similarly, there will be a cut in financial assistance and this will have an effect on raising resources in VU, they feared.