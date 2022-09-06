Ujjain Municipal Corporation mayoral elections; defeated Congress mayoral candidate files petition, demands recount

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of principal district judge has issued a notice to the collector on the petition of Congress mayoral candidate Mahesh Parmar following allegations of rigging in the results in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation mayoral polls. The court has sought a reply from the collector in this regard.

Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta said that it has been told in the petition that BJP candidate Mukesh Tatwal and collector-cum-district returning officer Asheesh Singh colluded to defeat the official candidate of Congress party MLA Parmar and the election result was changed under pressure. In about 8 polling stations, EVMs were changed and other machines were used for counting. Due to this, Congress candidate Parmar was defeated by 863 votes.

It has been alleged in the petition that the result was changed by adding votes cast for NOTA in a deceptively erroneous manner in draft 21A to the votes of BJP candidate Tatwal. The district returning officer did not get the recounting done even after giving assurance in front of the observer. In the petition, there has been a demand for recounting of votes under the supervision of the court and only after that the result should be declared. The court has issued notices to the concerned parties to file their reply in the case.