Indore: With complete infrastructure and plan, AICTSL will soon provide i-bus services 24 hours, even at night

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AICTSL has decided to run 8-10 i-buses 24 hours every day. Work has started on a plan to keep market areas open for 24 hours to support IT and start-up companies. At present, catering and other establishments within a radius of 100 metres on either side of the BRTS corridor are allowed to run 24x7. Along with this, the facility of i-buses running on the BRTS corridor will also be available at night. Preparations are also being made to run these buses every half an hour. At present, about 55 AC buses run on the BRTS, out of which 8-10 buses are planned to run at night, including one of the Ahilya Vahini.

Sandeep Soni, additional commissioner and CEO, AICTSL, said, “The number of buses will depend, more or less, on the number of passengers availing of the i-bus facility. We’re still planning the scheduling of buses, but it’s been decided that i-buses are going to be on track at night every half an hour.”

The Start-up Conclave organised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced that shops and markets could remain open 24 hours in Indore. As a result, at a meeting held at the AICTSL headquarters on Saturday, it was decided that, at present, commercial establishments within a radius of 100 metres of the BRTS, including shopping malls and restaurants, will be allowed to remain open covering the area between Niranjanpur Square and Vijay Nagar Square. The responsibility for cleanliness, smooth traffic flow, safety of citizens and law and order will also be taken by the departments concerned.

AICTSL has got the infrastructure ready

According to Sandeep Soni, since the establishments adjoining the corridor will remain open for employees, working people, staff and others, there will not be any particular problem in commuting and the buses will be run at night. In the beginning, at most 8-10 buses can be run and there will be a facility of a bus every half an hour as AICTSL has got the infrastructure ready. Discussions have also taken place with the bus operators. Depending upon the number of passengers, the number of incoming buses can be increased or decreased.