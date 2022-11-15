Ujjain: 'Moral values must with tech advancement for building society' 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Life is too fast. We are living in the era of 5G. But when the speed was not so high, Suman became a great man in society, because back then morality was strong. It is very important to preserve moral values in addition to technology for building a society. If speed is not tempered by patience, then it becomes destructive. Patience is what teaches us to feel the pain and pain of those weaker than us or those around us, even in times of high speed. It is not a good thing not to look back while moving forward.

These thoughts were expressed by eminent litterateur and former editor of Kadambini, Vishnu Nagar as the keynote speaker on the second day of the week-long 20th Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ Smriti Akhil Bharatiya Sadbhavna lecture series organised at Bhartiya Gyanpeeth, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the topic “Technological Change and our Moral Values”, Nagar said that today from childhood the desire to become a millionaire becomes strong. Plans are made to retire early by earning early. It seems as if everyone is engaged in serving their own selfish interests. There is a lack of responsibility towards social construction. In the era of technological development, it is necessary to make the young generation aware of morality, only then our overall development will be possible.

While presiding over the ceremony, senior educationist Brijkishore Sharma said that one has to walk on the path of life. But if the speed is too fast, we lose the path. Keep in mind that what is being missed is valuable. Our cyber facility has developed but crimes have also increased equally, if we become nuclear, then the danger of war also increases equally. Technology has given us happiness but no joy. Even after technological development if we are in trouble then it is our human weakness. When competition becomes a race, it is not an indicator of development.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the president of the institution Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha. The programme was conducted by Priyanka Shewalkar.