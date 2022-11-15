Ujjain: ‘Remove encroachments and illegal colonies from Simhastha Fair area’

File (Representative Image) | AFP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh took a review of the time limit (TL) meeting in the Sankul hall of the administrative complex building here on Monday. He directed that action should be taken to remove the encroachment and illegal colonies in the Simhastha Fair area after 2016. It has been asked to start with two colonies.

During the review of the CM Helpline, the collector directed all the departments to resolve the pending cases at the earliest. He instructed all the SDMs to increase the speed of map purification work in the rural areas under their jurisdiction. All the pending demarcation cases should be disposed of at the earliest.

Instructions were given to the district education officer to prepare a database of all the schools in the district, especially in rural areas, of contracted and private vehicles for transporting children. Get the fitness of the vehicles and verification of the driver done by running the campaign. The School Education Department and RTO should work in co-ordination with each other.