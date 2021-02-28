Ujjain : Mess in city bus contract comes to fore; UMC awarded contract to company whose bid was over Rs 6K less than ours, alleges losing bidder

Ujjain: A tender for city bus operations was recently called by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Two firms including the Vinayak Tour & Travels Company and Aradhya Care participated in it.

Devendra Sharma, director of Aradhya Care, said that he had quoted Rs 7,531 per bus per month in his tender, while the company whose has been awarded the work will only pay Rs 1,851 per month to the corporation.

In such a situation, the corporation will incur a loss of lakhs of rupees at Rs 5,680 per bus month.

He alleged that the Corporation’s officials have ignored several rules during the tender process. The date of the tender opening was February 10, but the tender was not opened on the decided day. Workshop in-charge Vijay Goel, postponed the matter till February 13 by ‘pretending’ to be at an event of BJP, further delaying the whole process.

As per the protocol, the bidders for the tender are invited by the officials, but the corporation officials did not even invite him. It was only after a few days ago that Sharma read in a newspapers about the tenders being processed on February 18 and the allotment of the same Vinayak Tour & Travels at the rate of Rs 1,851 per month. However, after getting this information, he inquired about the reason for the cancellation for his tender and he hasn’t received any written reply since.

Even though the tender process has been completed, the final decision will be made by the committee itself, said Sharma. Sharma said that the corporation officials should take a decision in view of the economic condition of the Municipal Corporation. It is not right to give city buses at such cheap rates as the corporation is well short of resources.

Sharma claimed that the owner of the Vinayak tour company that has just accepted the rate has a good relationship with the Corporation officials.

Most of the officers' vehicles were attached by this company, therefore the nexus between the owners of the Vinayak Company and the corporation officials is pretty evident, he alleged. These people also make fake diesel bills and defraud the Corporation. It is obvious that, it was only to benefit the Vinayak Company that the corporation officials first extended the date of tender opening, and then did the whole process without informing. Now, in such a situation, the corporation will lose lakhs of rupees every month, he added.

He said that he would soon lodge a complaint to the Chief Minister and the urban administration minister about the officials associated with this process, because in this is leading to loss of revenue due to connivance.