Ujjain: Meeting over government benefits to Safai Mitras held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta held a meeting with BL Yadav of National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation at the Ujjain Municipal Corporation headquarters on Monday, in which information was shared about the schemes available to Safai Mitras and their families.

Yadav informed that various schemes are being run by National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation for the socio-economic uplift of Safai Karamcharis including garbage pickers, scavengers and their dependents. These include term loan scheme, women empowerment scheme, women prosperity scheme, small loan scheme, education loan (for study in India, study abroad), sanitary mart scheme, green business plan, for payment and use based community toilets. Under the scheme, Swachhata Udyami Yojana, individual self-help group/joint help group/cooperative group for sanitation workers, Municipal Corporation/Jal Board/PHED/Cantonment Board/Railways, skill development training programs etc are being operated.

Up to Rs 2 lakh under Mahila Adhikari Yojana, 1 lakh under Mahila Samridhi Yojana, 1 lakh in small loan scheme, education loan up to Rs 10 lakh for study in India, loan up to 20 lakh for study abroad at low interest rate. He is going along with this, the benefit of subsidy is also being given under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana. Yadav told that the Corporation is working with Canara Bank and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, he appealed to the health department to provide benefits of schemes to the families of Safai Mitras and training should be given to Safai Mitras.

NO WATER SUPPLY TODAY

Due to the maintenance work by PHE, there will be no water supply in the entire city on Tuesday. Maintenance work is being done by closing all the plants on Monday, due to which the work of filling the tanks for Tuesday's water supply will not be done. Fitting work of 12 MGD pump of Gambhir Intake is in progress and it is to be connected to the 800 mm pumping main pipeline. Installation of base of 270 HP motor pump and installation of 500 diameter wall is to be done in Gaughat plant number-3. Repair work is to be done for 750 mm diameter serious pumping main near Ambodia TP and 500 mm diameter sluice valve at Hatbazar Ghat. Regular water supply will be done in the entire city from Wednesday.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:24 AM IST