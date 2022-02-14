Ujjain: Man arrested for cheating people while posing as MP Firozia

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhav Nagar police station in charge and his team arrested a person accused of cheating people and traders using fake identity of MP Anil Firozia on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Surendra Sharma of Didwana, Rajasthan. He worked as a waiter in a hotel in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The complainant’s personal assistant said that he had been receiving information from Kolkata head office of Bandhan Bank, Freeganj branch of Bandhan Bank and other states of the country that a person posing as MP Anil Firozia had been making calls to get his acquaintance married and that he had been seeking donations for Ram Janmabhoomi or for asking to get someone hired for two-three months.

The police had registered a case against the accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 469 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, on May 9, 2021. Police with the help of cyber cell and after interrogating around 35 people, traced the accused on the basis of facts and evidence collected in Mumbai, Nanded, Jaipur and Didwana.

The accused had left his house three years ago to live in Mumbai and cheated people by living in different districts of Maharashtra. The accused visited Indore-Ujjain area in February 2021 for some work. Seeing the name and photos of the MP, he thought of continuing his cheating business in the city. He told police that he received Rs 31,000 from the retired bank officer Rajiv Kumar Gaur of Jaipur on pretext of getting his daughter married to MP’s nephew and for construction of Ram Mandir and accepted all the allegations levelled against him.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Model School prepares Public Biodiversity Register of Ghatiya area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:46 AM IST