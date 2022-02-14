Ujjain: Model School prepares Public Biodiversity Register of Ghatiya area

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Model School, Ghatiya prepared the Public Biodiversity Register (PBR) under the project of State Biodiversity Board, Bhopal.

Project principal investigator Rajesh Rathore said that five copies of PBR were unveiled in the Bhopal office after the completion of the project in the presence of assistant secretary Dr Bakul Lad, Dr Shubham Pankaj, Dr Kunika Silodia, Dr Gaurav Singh and Dr Vijesh Hariyale.

PBR is an attempt to document the entire biodiversity of the Ghatiya area including herbs, shrubs, grasses, horticulture, various aquatic creatures, birds, weeds, past and present conditions of various animals and plants, endangered and extinct. Besides it documents people who use biological resources and have knowledge about it, quacks, doctors and others.

School and college students, surveyors, farmers, fishermen, villagers having knowledge of biodiversity, Biodiversity Committee chairman Bharat Singh Panwar Malikhedi and the committee members cooperated in the project. Subhash Chandra Bose Higher Secondary School teacher Vijay Kumar Paliwal was the assistant investigator of the project.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:31 AM IST