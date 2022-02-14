Ujjain: Man held for raping minor multiple times

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man who had eloped with a minor two years ago. The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times during this period. The minor is today a mother of a four-month-child.

City superintendent of police Pallavi Shukla said that the accused had eloped with the daughter of a woman who used to beg near Mahakaleshwar Temple area in 2020. The woman had lodged a complaint after the incident and police had been searching for the minor since then. The accused first took the minor to Ratlam and then Jhabua.

Meanwhile, he sexually assaulted her several times. The minor is now a mother of a four-month-old infant. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the man and rescued the minor and her child from Jhabua.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:23 AM IST