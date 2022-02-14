Ujjain Development Authority’s Rs 22.26 cr commercial-cum-residential complex Bhoomi pujan performed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain performed Bhoomi Pujan of a commercial-residential complex to be constructed at cost of Rs 22.26 crore at Nanakheda area on Sunday. Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) is constructing the complex.

The seven-storey building will have stores on the lower two floors and 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK flats on the next floors. MP Bavaria Group of Gujarat has received the contract for the construction of the complex. Around 21 stores, 65 flats and two basements for vehicle parking will be constructed. The parking area will accommodate 80 cars and more than 100 two-wheelers. The company has also planned to complete shopping complex construction in the next 22 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the construction of the stadium in the Nanakheda area was planned in 1974, but the work began after 2004. Only Kshir Sagar Stadium and Dussehra Maidan were earlier considered as stadiums in the city but now the Rajmata Scindia Stadium has also been added in the list, he added. The construction of a commercial cum residential complex near the stadium has ensured perfect utilisation of land, he added. Yadav also requested to name the complex as Pratikalpa.

Earlier, UDA CEO Sojan Singh Rawat welcomed the guests with bouquets. He also briefed the audience about the salient features of the complex.

Guj-based Co to prepare complex in Rs 5 cr lass than UDA’s estimate cost

The UDA had estimated the project total cost to be Rs 27, 41, 590, 574 and floated an online tender on September 16, 2021.

Interestingly, MP Bavaria Group of Gujarat bagged the project quoting the lowest bidding rate of Rs 22.26 crore.

Experts are now questioning the high project cost estimated by the construction wing of the UDA. Generally, contractors or companies bid higher than the estimated cost but in this particular case, the bidding amount was almost Rs 5 crore less than the UDA’s estimations. “The bidder who has been allotted this work must have made all calculations including the per cent of commission which is usually distributed in the UDA,” an informed source told Free Press. Meanwhile, it is also speculated that the project may run into controversy in near future as the RERA has not approved it as yet. The project is to be completed in 22 months.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:17 AM IST