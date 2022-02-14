Ujjain: Alumni meet held in Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College, ex-students get nostalgic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The alumni meet of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) was organised with enthusiasm. The Asmita Alumni Association of the college organised the event.

The technical session was presided over by principal Dr HL Anijwal. There was presentation on college’s journey by IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan. College newsletter was also released on the occasion.

An MoU was signed between Industry Academia Linkage and Laghu Udyog Bharti Women Unit, Ujjain. The fund-raising session included membership registration of the alumni, disclosure of the association fund to the alumni. Donations were made by alumni Dr Ranjana Sharma, Dr Poornima Gaur, Dr Archana Parmar, Dr Nancy Chauhan, Dr Neeta Tapan. Senior Professor Dr Anita Manchandia also made donation to the Association for college’s development.

Feedback form filling was followed by a speech by principal Dr Anijwal who said that GGGPGC was a premier institute for women’s education that had been serving with quality and excellence for past 63 years and could boast of generations of students who made a mark in the society.

“Alumni are mirror of the institution in which we see our image. They are assets and ambassadors of the college who have to connect with their Alma Mater in a meaningful and constructive way for its enrichment,” he added. Homage was paid to the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar through songs sung by Dr Archana Parmar, Dr Rekha Sharma, Dr Meena Moghe and Dr Atishuchi Kachole.

Classical dance was presented by Dr Priyanka Vaidya. Those who talked about their college days included Purnima Gaur, Dr Archana Mukherjee, Priya Chauhan, Shachi Kachole and Prity Shealar. Saraswati vandana was presented by Hema Gajar, Bhavna Parmar and Rashmi Mehar.

Group Song was sung by Dr Archana Parmar, Dr Ranjana Sharma, Dr Archana Mukherji, Dr Kiran Rathore and Dr Abha Tiwari. Group dance was presented by Falguni Nandwal, Shreshtha Bhohte, Priya Reshmaiya and Mahima Gujarati. Solo dance was presented by Dr Priyanka Vaidya. The programme was conducted by Dr Ranjana Sharma and Dr Neeta Tiwari. Welcome address was given by vice president of Asmita Dr Archana Parmar. Vote of thanks was extended by president of Asmita Dr Sadhana Nirbhay.

