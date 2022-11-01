Ujjain: Lord Mahakal’s first procession for Kartik month taken out

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the month of Kartik-Aghan, the adorable Baba of Ujjain, Shri Mahakaleshwar’s traditional sawari (procession) was taken out to give darshan to his citizens on Monday. A large number of devotees were present to welcome him from the Mahakal temple to Ramghat. Baba’s ‘Mukhota’ (replica) was worshipped in the Sabha Mandapam. Then in a royal manner, Baba sat in a silver palanquin and started his journey. Taking the palanquin, Kahars slowly reached Ramghat via Mahakal Chouraha, Gudri Chouraha, Kaharwadi and Ramanujkot. Abhishek was performed here with the water of Kshipra. After the worship, the Sawari reached Shri Mahakaleshwar temple again via Gangaur Darwaza, Gopal Mandir. Armed security guards, police horses, bands, musical and bhajan parties, social workers and devotees joined the procession. The procession for customary Hari-Har Milan will be taken out on the night of November 6 from Mahakaleshwar Temple to Gopal Mandir. PIC-2: The first traditional procession of Lord Mahakal for Kartik month being taken out in Ujjain on Monday FP PHOTO

