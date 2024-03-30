Ujjain: Lord Mahakal Offered Saffron Water On Rang Panchami After Admn Bans Gulal To Avoid Holi-Like Fire Accident

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Security was tightened at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Rang Panchami on Saturday. Priests offered saffron water on the jyotirlingam as a symbol of color.

To avoid any kind of fire accident like the one that occurred on Holi, Gulal was completely banned inside the garbh griha (sanctum sanctorum). Notably, during the Bhasma Aarti of March 25 (Holi), when color was blown and offered to jyotirlingam, it came into contact with a lit lamp, igniting fire. As many as 13 people were injured, including the priests.

Ujjain Collector Shri Neeraj Kumar Singh himself monitored the preparations during Bhasma Aart held in the wee hours of Thursday.

The district administration, police, and temple staff remained fully alert during the Bhasma Aarti. There was a ban on unnecessary entry into the sanctum sanctorum. To avoid any chaos, only a limited number of priests were given entry inside.

A check was conducted at the main gate to ensure that no devotee entered the temples with any kind of color.

The priests and representatives of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and the priests and staff of other small temples located on the premises too had to undergo checking.

Before Bhasma Aarti, all the officers and employees were given detailed information regarding the guidelines by the administrator, Mahakal Temple Shri Meena.