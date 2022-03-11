Ujjain: Lokayukta police arrest manager of Central Bank of India for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta Police, Ujjain arrested a manager of Central Bank of India red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Friday.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma, said that the action was taken following the complaint of Babu Singh Revadiya, a resident of Bhim village. Revadiya told Lokayukta that he had applied for a KCC loan of Rs 2,73,000 in December 2021 from the central bank of India, Alot branch, Ratlam district.

But, when Revadiya went to the bank to withdraw the loan amount, the manager, Mangilal Chauhan demanded seven percent of loan amount i.e. Rs 18,000 for approval of the loan. Later, the deal was finalised on Rs 15,000 round figure.

After that the Lokayukat led a trap and told Ravadiya to act accordingly. As soon as the victim handed over the bribe to the manager, the team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

The manager was caught in his cabin of the bank and further proceedings were on, Vishwakarma added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:53 PM IST