Ujjain: UMC seeks grant of Rs 125-cr from govt for overcoming economic crisis

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The financial situation of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) seems to be very critical owing to the two waves of COVID-19 compounded by low payment of property and water tax by the citizens and most importantly, less grant released by the State government.

Now, the UMC authorities have formulated a two-pronged strategy, which includes motivating the defaulters to pay the tax dues and to seek a grant of Rs 125 crores from the government.

Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation (ACMC) Aditya Nagar on Thursday told reporters that the UMC owns payments of around Rs 100 crores to different parties and payments are being delayed due to the poor economic condition.

He said that there are 1, 25, 224 property taxpayers in Ujjain, but so far only 48, 454 have paid the due amount. Till March 9, 2021, property tax of Rs 9 crore was deposited with the authorities. Similar is the condition of water tax as only 40 per cent of the 63, 308 consumers have paid Rs 6 crore so far.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGN: A rally comprising JCB machines, jeeps etc was taken out under the aegis of Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Thursday to make tax defaulters aware about various relaxations in due payments during National Lok Adalat. | FP PHOTOS

The ACMC admitted that the non-distribution of bills to the taxpayers was one of the main reasons behind fewer recoveries. Besides, the lackadaisical attitude of concerned employees also added to the problem.

“We have generated more than 10, 000 bills for distribution and show cause notices were also issued to the errant staff. Online billing is likely to be effected within two months,” he said.

Issuing a list of 31 major tax defaulters who own payments of over Rs 2 crore, Nagar said relaxation in penalty has been announced for such defaulters as per the government’s guidelines. They can deposit the tax during National Lok Adalat on March 12.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:15 AM IST