Ujjain: EOW raids at assistant teacher’s residence

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the residence of an assistant teacher in Ujjain on Wednesday. The team had unearthed assets highly disproportionate to his known source of income running into crores of rupees.

The assistant teacher, Dharmendra Chauhan, a resident of Shri Krishna Colony located at Ankpat Marg, is an assistant teacher at Maharajwada School number 2.

EOW Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Soni said that a record of unknown property was found in the raid on the assistant teacher's house. In the preliminary investigation, Rs 34,000 cash was found from the house, but a luxurious house in Mahalaxmi Colony, land worth crores in Dharedi village, tractor, thresher, Scorpio vehicle and swift car and record of locker in UCO Bank were found.

According to reports, Dharmendra's father Antar Singh was a teacher. After his death, Dharmendra was appointed compassionately in 1994 at a salary of Rs 750. Till now he has got a salary of around 35 lakhs.

Besides, according to EOW officials, they received information that Dharmendra was a PA of the President in the District Panchayat from the year 2005 to 2010. He acquired the unknown property during that time. After investigation, more records of the property were expected to be found. Two cases of assault had also been registered against the assistant teacher in the past.

Soni further said that an investigation into the matter was going on. The status would be known once the locker got open. A case would be registered against the accused.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Meeting over government benefits to Safai Mitras held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:07 PM IST