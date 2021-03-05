Ujjain: Local passenger trains resume after lockdown following demand from people

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): A dozen local passenger trains under western railway resumed services from Thursday. The local passenger trains will operate with normal ticket fare. Tickets can be bought from the ticket window at the railway station.

The local trains will stop at all the stations falling between Nagda and Ujjain and between Nagda and Ratlam. Reservations won’t be required. The demand to resume train services was continuously being made by MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and many social organisations.

The trains were stopped due to corona lockdown. As these trains were not operational, road traffic had increased which in turn was not safe as it raised risk of accidents. Bus fares also had increased due to which locals were not happy. “But now, things will get easy for all,” a local resident said.