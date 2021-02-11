Farmers' protest: Western Railway again diverts Mumbai-Punjab trains due to ongoing agitation; here's full list

According to an official release by the WR, train number 02903, Mumbai Central-Amritsar Special, which departed from Mumbai on 10 February, will go via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar.

Similarly, train number 02904, Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special, on 11 February, will go via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

The WR said train number 02925, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special, on 11 February, will go via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar. And train number 02926, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special, on 11 February, will go via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers on Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18 as they renewed their strategy to intensify their agitation, which also included a candle march on February 14 in the memory of those killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also said toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12 as part of their week-long protest strategy.

The SKM said in the statement that in a meeting on Wednesday farmer unions decided to escalate their agitation. "There will be a 'rail roko' programme across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18," the SKM said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year. The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.

(With inputs from Agencies)