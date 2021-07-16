Ujjain: Land pool of 120 hectares for industries

Ujjain: It seems that Ujjain is all set to achieved its industrial glory once again. The government and administration are looking serious as a land pool of 120 hectares has been developed for industries.

Plots ranging from 5,000 square feet to 5 acres will be allotted on Dewas-Badnawar and Ujjain-Nagda highways.

On Friday, collector Asheesh Singh met entrepreneurs who are willing to set up small and medium sized industries.

Collector told them that land is available in Brajrajkhedi, Ruigadha and Panwasa. He instructed the general manager of the industries department to allot land to readymade, dona-pattal traders by forming clusters of five acres each. Similarly, a food cluster has been asked to be set up on 15 to 20 acres.

Collector said that such entrepreneurs, who want to start industries within two to three months, should be allotted land on priority.

General manager Atmaram Soni said that small entrepreneurs can be provided five acres of land in the cluster. Industries with similar activities can be set up on this land. The makers of both the plates demanded a plot of 5 thousand to 10 thousand square feet. Allotment of 5 acres of land was sought for plastic industries. Paresh Sharma, who makes export quality disposables from leaves, also sought land for the industry.