Ujjain: Kuchipudi artiste conducts workshop in three institutes

Kuchipudi artiste Avijit Das along with school students during his workshop in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Ujjain Engineering College witnessed a musical Friday morning organised by SPIC MACAY in association with Takshila, New Delhi. They got an opportunity to witness the Indian classical dance form, Kuchipudi, which belongs to the southern part of India. Kuchipudi started as the dance drama tradition practiced by Brahmin boys living in Kuchipudi village. Kuchipudi dance presentation was given by Acharya Avijit Das who originally belongs to West Bengal, whose passion brought him to Chennai in South India, to pursue Kuchipudi. He started his dance journey under the Kuchipudi Art Academy founded by Padma Bhushan Vempati Chinna Satyam.

Later, he got trained under several senior disciples of the same Guru. He presented a Tharangam from Krishna Leela Tarangini written by the great poet Narayana Theertha, which is set to Raagamalika and thalam Aadi. Here, he depicts episodes of Lord Krishna’s pranks and Krishna who being a small child killed the poisonous serpent Kaliya. His presentation was characterised by brisk and dynamic brass plate movements which is unique to this beautiful art form.

Following the performance, Avijit gave a lecture demonstration, wherein he explained the integral part and techniques of Kuchipudi dance style. It was beautiful to witness how Avijit was able to successfully engage and inspire the students, especially young boys who wanted to try a few moves who were very much intrigued by Avijit, his dance performance and the art form itself.

The SPIC MACAY workshop demonstration was continued at Government Middle School Ninora and in Government Middle School Ramwasa, Indore Road wherein again, it was happy to see how the young children with no background in dance, were watching with awe and expressed their interest in wanting to try a few of his dance moves. According to the SPIC MACAY national executive member Pankaj Agrawal, on Saturday Avijit Das’s first performance will begin at 10 am in Government Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel and the second one will commence at 11.30 am in Government Boys Hostel Muni Nagar, Indore road.