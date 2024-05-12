MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Stages Protest, Chants Bhajans To Promote NOTA | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong display of dissent, the City and District Congress Committee jointly condemned the actions of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders by chanting bhajans while promoting their “Vote to NOTA” at the site of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Regal Square on May 11. “Hijacking” the Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam, BJP has initiated a spat with opposition in the city.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern over the state of democracy. A bhajan meeting was organised near Mahatma’s statue seeking wisdom and sanity amidst the escalating political tensions. City Congress Committee president, Surjeet Singh Chaddha, addressed the gathering, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

He stated, “Today, we gather here to pray for democracy, which is under threat. The BJP’s actions are akin to murdering the very essence of our democratic principles.”

Several prominent leaders participated in the meeting including district congress president Sadashiv Yadav: He fervently prayed for wisdom to prevail among BJP leaders, urging them to uphold democratic norms. Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma while lighting a candle at Bapu’s feet, drew attention to the BJP’s actions, saying, “They have darkened the light, but we will rekindle it by lighting candles.”

The Gen-z way: Selfie For NOTA

The Congress committee is steadfastly promoting NOTA in the city and has installed a selfie point at the city Congress office to popularise the idea. It is a unique way to spike interest among young voters and to start a new selfie trend in the city.