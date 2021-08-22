Ujjain: Khandelwal is president of Anaaj Tilhan Vyapari Sangh

Ujjain: Anaaj Tilhan Vyapari Sangh of Krashi Upaj Mandi, elected its office bearers on Saturday. The 21-member executives were to choose its office bearers. Eight members of the Sadbhavna panel did not reach for the selection. Vikas panel elected senior businessman Govind Khandelwal as president, Anil Garg as secretary, Anil Shekhawat as vice-president, Abhishek Jain Nikki as co-secretary and Umesh Jain as treasurer. After a long time, Congress-supported traders have been elected in Anaaj Tilhan Vyapari Sangh. Till now the Sangh was dominated by the office bearers who supported BJP.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:20 AM IST