Ujjain: Janta Curfew to stay till May 31

Ujjain: Janta Curfew has been extended till May 31, with the positivity rate of Covid-19 infection being 17 per cent.

However, in view of the Black Fungus infection, optical shops are now allowed to open four hours a day. Similarly, the post-death rituals can also be performed with two persons.

The Janta Curfew was imposed by the District Crisis Management Group (DCMG) due to the increasing infection of Covid-19 from April 9. At first it was of ten days and then it was extended from time to time depending on the situation. Last time the Janta Curfew was extended until 17 May. People hoped that now the markets would start opening up with some discounts.

On Sunday, the DCMG meeting took place at Brahaspati Bhavan in the presence of district Covid-19 in-charge minister Mohan Yadav. Member of Parliament Anil Firojia participated in this meeting virtually. Officials here said that RTPCR tests of 27820 suspects have been conducted between May 1 and 15. Of these, 4,444 reported positive. During this period, 4,545 patients have been discharged.

Between May 9 and 15, 12,166 tests were conducted in the district in seven days. Overall, 1,894 new cases were found in this period. Of these, 1,258 are from the city of Ujjain. In the last one week, 34 per cent of the cases reported are from rural and 66 per cent from urban areas.

On May 1, 2,981 persons were Corona infected in the district. The number became 3,043 on May 15. During this time 10 people have died. The positivity rate still remains above 15 per cent. This is not a good sign. In such a situation, opening the market can be fatal. So it was decided to take the Janta Curfew forward. It has been extended till May 31.

Riders & relaxations

* Two persons will be able to perform post-death rites of deceased on the ghats of the Kshipra. But they have to get a C-negative report first.

* Optical shops allowed to operate from 8 am to noon.

* The registry of properties will commence in the Registrar Office with limited staff.

* Delivery of groceries will also be possible through hand carts or other vehicles.

* From May 24, fertiliser and seed shops will also be opened so that the kharif season does not have any effect on the sowing work.

* To provide ration to the poor, the eligibility slips will be distributed ward wise.

JAIN FOR POHA WITH NAMKEEN

The participants at DCMG meeting held on Sunday were taken by surprise as an MLA raised a strange demand. “Open namkeen shops, does poha taste the same without sev?” said Ujjain MLA and ex-minister Paras Jain. The participants later told media persons that Jain seems to have forgotten that the whole country is reeling under the second wave of corona. He pointed his demand to the collector and said that sev is an essential accompaniment to poha. Please decide about it, in today's meeting. However, no decision in this regard was taken as consensus was in favour of saner measures to combat corona, added the participant.