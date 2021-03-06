Ujjain: Issues of global health, food security can be overcome by using Vedic knowledge, says Dr Ulrich Berk

Ujjain: On the second day of a three day international webinar on Role of Science and Technology in Global health and Food security, the subject experts threw light on various aspects.

Technical session of second day was chaired by Dr Purushottam Kaushik, former professor and head, department of Botany and Microbiology, Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The first guest speaker, Dr KK Sharma, former vice-chancellor, MDS University, Ajmer, Rajasthan discussed the use of stem cell technology by pluripotency. He said that by the use of stem cell technology, certain parts can be regenerated which are lost due to accidental injuries.

Dr Sugandha Singh, OSD and dean, faculty of sciences, Sam Global University, Bhopal was the second guest speaker who talked about the challenges to food security She said that the crop variety can be improved by using molecular marker assisted selection and molecular breeding.

Third guest speaker Dr Ulrich Berk, president, German Association of Homa Therapy, Germany insisted on the use of Agnihotra in various fields. He said that the problem of global health and food security can be overcome by using Vedic knowledge of Homa therapy with Agnihotra.

The event was organised bb Zoology, Biotechnology Departments, Science committee and IQAC of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College in collaboration with Environmental Social Welfare Society, Khajuraho and Action for Sustainable Efficacious Development and Awareness, Rishikesh.