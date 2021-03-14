Ujjain: IRAD app to keep tabs on accidents

Ujjain: Under the guidance of additional superintendent of police Ravindra Verma, training was imparted in the Police Control Room, here on Sunday evening, which was attended by in-charge of all police stations and all gazetted officers in the city and rural areas. In the training, NIC officer Dharmendra Singh Yadav briefed police officers and staff on the integrated road accident database (IRAD) app.

It was told in the training that the details of the road accident to the policemen who arrived on the spot in the road accident will be filled up in the app including photo, video, name of the injured person, age, address, vehicle number, site, accident.

This initiative will help informing the responsible officials of Public Works Department, NHAI, Setu Nigam among others. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will analyse the data. Roads will also be improved to prevent accidents.