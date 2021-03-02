Ujjain: Lawyers resort to chakka jam seek FIR against officials of Tata project ltd over untimely death of Akshat Sharma

Ujjain: The anguished members of District Bar Association resorted to symbolic chakkajam on restricted zone located in front of collectorate building (in front of Brahaspati Bhavan) on Monday afternoon. They were demanding immediate registration of FIR against responsible engineers of Tata Project Company.

The lawyers’ demonstration was an outburst against the untimely death of a young lawyer Akshat Sharma. It is alleged that Akshat died owing to unlevelled chambers which are rampant across the city in view of underground sewer pipeline laying work under the Smart City Project. Akshat while riding on his bike fell down after tripping over one such ill-planned chambers near Indoregate early on Sunday.

Irked over Akshat’s departure, the lawyers’ community announced a sit-in agitation in front of the Smart City Project office. But, they reportedly got anguished when senior authorities did not turn-up to receive their memorandum. Later, they resorted to chakka jam and shouted slogans against the Tata Project Company and concerned authorities. They also handed over a memorandum to additional municipal commissioner Manoj Pathak seeking immediate registration of FIR against the guilty persons in the Akshat’s death case.

Ashok Yadav, Prakash Choubey, Bhagat Singh Chawda, Shailesh Manana, Ajay Shankar Tiwari, Amit Kumar Mishra and Yogesh Vyas were present.