Ujjain: Inspire Award Standard Science Exhibition underway

MLA Paras Jain inspects the science exhibition in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day cluster-level Inspire Award Standard Science Exhibition was inaugurated at Government Madhav Nagar Excellence Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday. The exhibition is a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Directorate of Public Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal with the aim of generating scientific attitude and encouraging innovation in students.

Chief guest MLA Paraschandra Jain said that science students can not only become top scientists in the country, but they can also beautify the country’s highest constitutional post of “President” like the former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Jain said that such events enhance the image of the state and the country at the international level. Our country was able to manufacture an effective vaccine for Covid-19 only through scientific concepts, due to which the image of the country improved at the international level, he said.

In the presidential address, District Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre said that science is rational knowledge and this subject can be learned easily by applying the test of logic through small experiments. To understand various aspects of science, we have to resort to small experiments and such events develop the interest of students in science. She also sent best wishes for the future to the child scientists. Dr Alka Vyas and Dr DM Kumawat were also present in the programme and they inspired the child scientists with their blessings.

The programme was conducted by district science officer Dr Yogendra Kothari and APC Rajendra Shukla proposed the vote of thanks. Giving information about the exhibition Amitoj Bhargava and Sanjay Lalwani of the publicity committee said that about 150 child scientists and their guide teachers from four districts of the division, i.e. Agar, Shajapur, Dewas and Ujjain are participating in the science exhibition.

Read Also MP: Seven college students injured as bus overturns in Indore district