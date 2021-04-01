Ujjain: In one voice: BJP, Congress oppose hike in user charges and water tax

Ujjain: The order of Ujjain Municipal Corporation to hike the user charges and water tax to over double the prevailing rate has drawn ire of BJP and Congress.

Both parties opposed the hike in taxes and demanded that the same be revoked in the interest of the locals of the city.

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain other public representatives urged the Chief Minister and Minister of Urban Administration to revoke the recently rises in user charges and water tax.

Whereas Congress party organised a meeting of leaders to protest against the hike in water tax and user charges by the civic body.

The party demanded that the hike be revoked. It condemned the hike and termed it as inhuman as the people are already reeling under financial distress due to the pandemic.

Congress spokesperson Vivek Soni said that corona outbreak has weakened the financial condition of the people and instead of providing relief, the civic government in increasing the taxes and user charges. This move is not in interest of the people of the city. The party also warned of staging protest.

Senior Congress leader Dr Batukshankar Joshi, district Congress head Mahesh Soni and other party leaders were present.

Meanwhile, amid widespread opposition against hike in user charges and water tax the state government under MP Municipal Corporation Act-1961 suspended the rise in user charges and water tax for now.

Many social organisations, social workers and political leaders have vehemently opposed the hike. They alleged that due corona outbreak people have been weakened financially. Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar strongly condemned the recent rise in taxes amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the state. High court advocate Brijmohan Gehlod, too, condemned the recent hike in user charges and water tax by Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Gehlod also condemned the state government for insensitivity towards the people of the state. Social worker Manish Agrawal also had also criticised the move of the civic body.