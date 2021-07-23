Ujjain: Heavy rain alert in Division

Ujjain: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar and Shajapur of Ujjain Division. In the next 24 hours, 64 to 115 mm of rain is expected in these districts. Ujjain is witnessing rain since past 2 days and it continued throughout Friday. The rain started on Sunday though the clouds have been camping over the city well before the day. Puddles cropped up on the roads as it rained all night. The rain started with drizzle and intensified at 11 o’clock forcing people to take cover under raincoats and umbrellas. The downpour affected the traffic in city and only few commuters hit the road.

Intermittent rain bring cheer to farmers

The city recorded 3 mm rain in the morning and 30.6 mm in the evening. So far the city has received 259 mm of rain. Heavy rain brought relief for the people on the temperature front. The night temperature was 24.4 degree as compared to 25.5 on Thursday. There was a drop in day temperature from Thursday’s 31.5 to 27 degree Celsius on the day.

Intermittent rain continued throughout the day. Some revelers went on outings. Rain also brought cheer on the faces of farmers as the soybean crop was on the brink of damage and good rain has raised the hopes of the farmers of a good harvest.