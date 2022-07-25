Ujjain: Haryana’s youth drowns in Kshipra

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Haryana drowned on the Gaughat of Kshipra river while taking a holy dip, here on Sunday. The man who was living with his uncle Indore was on his way to Omkareshwar in the Kawad Yatra.

Deceased 24-year-old Rahul son of Rajkumar Sharma belonged to Narsinghvas, Bhiwani district of Haryana. Rahul used to work in a transport company and resided with his maternal uncle Sanjay Sharma at his house in Vijaya Nagar. On Sunday morning the man accompanied by 20 other relatives started the Kawad Yatra to Omkareshwar. On the way, they decided to fetch water from the Kshipra river to offer it at Omkareshwar and stopped at Gaughat for a bath.

While bathing Rahul went deep into the river and drowned. The family immediately contacted dial 100 in response to which the SDRF team pulled out the body after two hours of unrelenting work. According to information, the family was going to visit Omkareshwar after Ujjain darshan, but before that the mishap took place. The Neelganga police registered the report and sent the body to the District Hospital for post-mortem.

Read Also Ujjain: VU faculty files police complaint against varsity clerk over cheating case of Rs 1 lakh