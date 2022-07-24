e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: VU faculty files police complaint against varsity clerk over cheating case of Rs 1 lakh

The faculty had paid Rs one lakh to the clerk and when all her effort to get her money back failed she lodged a complaint at the Kharakuan police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A guest faculty of Vikram University was cheated by the clerk of the university in the name of opening a private nursing college. The faculty had paid Rs one lakh to the clerk and when all her effort to get her money back failed she lodged a complaint at the Kharakuan police station.

Victim Dr Kayanat daughter of Shafiq lives in the Topkhanna area in front of Fateh Masjid with her mother Nazma and sister Shagufa. She has been working as a guest faculty for 10 years in the commerce department of Vikram University. While working at the university she met another employee Mugiz Ahmed working as LDC and living in Adarsh Nagar, Nagjhiri. Mugees asked Dr Kayanat for financial assistance of Rs one lakh to open a private nursing college.

On July 2, 2021, Dr Kaynat gave Rs one lakh to Mugees through a UCO bank cheque. After about 7 months, when Dr Kaynat asked for her money back, Mugees started procrastinating. When Mugiz Khan did not return the money even after being told several times, Dr Kaynat lodged a report in Kharakuan police station. Police have started an investigation by registering the case..

Read Also
Bhopal: 5% GST, Sanchi ghee prices increase; curd, matha and lassi cost also rise
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: VU faculty files police complaint against varsity clerk over cheating case of Rs 1 lakh

RECENT STORIES

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations

Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; can be flown day and night

Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; can be flown day and night

Wishes pour in after Neeraj Chopra bags historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships

Wishes pour in after Neeraj Chopra bags historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships

Nirav Modi case: CBI, ED differ on allowing foreign travel to kin

Nirav Modi case: CBI, ED differ on allowing foreign travel to kin