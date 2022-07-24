Ujjain: VU faculty files police complaint against varsity clerk over cheating case of Rs 1 lakh

Representative Pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A guest faculty of Vikram University was cheated by the clerk of the university in the name of opening a private nursing college. The faculty had paid Rs one lakh to the clerk and when all her effort to get her money back failed she lodged a complaint at the Kharakuan police station.

Victim Dr Kayanat daughter of Shafiq lives in the Topkhanna area in front of Fateh Masjid with her mother Nazma and sister Shagufa. She has been working as a guest faculty for 10 years in the commerce department of Vikram University. While working at the university she met another employee Mugiz Ahmed working as LDC and living in Adarsh Nagar, Nagjhiri. Mugees asked Dr Kayanat for financial assistance of Rs one lakh to open a private nursing college.

On July 2, 2021, Dr Kaynat gave Rs one lakh to Mugees through a UCO bank cheque. After about 7 months, when Dr Kaynat asked for her money back, Mugees started procrastinating. When Mugiz Khan did not return the money even after being told several times, Dr Kaynat lodged a report in Kharakuan police station. Police have started an investigation by registering the case..