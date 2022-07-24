Bhopal: 5% GST, Sanchi ghee prices increase; curd, matha and lassi cost also rise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the introduction of 5% GST, the prices of milk products of Sanchi Co-operative Milk Federation (Sanchi Dugdha Sangh) have increased.

Ghee’s price has increased by Rs 50 per litre. Earlier, it was Rs 560 per litre but now after 5% GST, it is Rs 630 per litre. Eight months back, the price was Rs 470 per litre, according to Federation CEO RPS Tiwari.

Besides, the prices of curd, matha and lassi of Sanchi have increased from Rs 2 to Rs 4.

There is a shortage of ghee in parlours. Consumers say that they were not getting ghee. If the situation continues, then the problem is sure to crop up during festivals.

According to the information received from Bhopal Co-operative Milk Federation, consumers get half litre curd for Rs 52, 200 mg packing plain curd for Rs 26, poly packing curd at Rs 32, half liter plain matha for Rs 16. The lassi is available at Rs 26. Before the implementation of GST, their prices were Rs 50, Rs 25, Rs 30, Rs 15 and Rs 25 respectively.

Like Bhopal Cooperative Milk Federation, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar and Gwalior cooperative milk unions have also increased prices.