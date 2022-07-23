Bhopal : DEOs to be nodal officers in districts to ensure education of school dropout covid 19 orphans

Representational Pic | FPJ

BHOPAL

After the directions of the Supreme Court, Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has appointed all District Education Officers (DEOs) as nodal officers for the continuation of education

of such children who have dropped out of school, whose parents have died after March 2020.

The nodal officers will ensure compliance of the order issued on June 25 2021 of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, according to state government officials.

It will be ensured to issue transfer certificates to the students who want to go to some other place to complete their education due to the death of

their parents.

In the interest of the students, the Nodal Officer will try to get the school drop outs students back to the same schools where they studied before

the death of the parent.

School drop out children are those who have been regularly absent from the school for 30 days, who have never taken admission in the schools, have not completed the compulsory education of 8 years after taking admission in the school and are above the age of 14 years, students, who are not covered under the Right to Education Act but who have dropped out due to the death of the parents.

All the District Education Officers will complete their education by mapping such students and analyzing the reasons for their being school

dropouts.

In the event of the death of the parent during the Covid period, arrangements are being made under the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Child Service Scheme to continue the education of the students studying in private schools, officials added.

A portal is being created by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for regular review. The nodal officers will update the information about the continuity of education of the school children on this portal.