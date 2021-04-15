Ujjain: Grasim donates 30 oxygen machines to city's hospital

Ujjain: The Grasim Industries, a Nagda-based unit of Aditya Birla Group, has donated 30 oxygen concentration machines to City’s Government Charak Hospital on the request of Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Firojia. Also, 50 beds have been provided at City’s GD Birla Hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Under the initiative 30 oxygen concentration machines have reached city. These machines will store oxygen from the atmosphere and provide it to the needy patients. A machine costs Rs 55,000. The MP had asked K Suresh, unit head of the industry, to provide these machines from CSR funds of the Grasim Industry. He also asked for reservation of beds for Covid-19 patients at City’s GD Birla Hospital. Consequently, the industry has also reserved 50-beds for corona patients at the hospital.

Firojia inspected Birla Hospital and other places on Thursday and assured patients and their family members of all help.