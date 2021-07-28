Ujjain: GPS to be installed soon in mining vehicles in Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain: Minister Brajendra Pratap Singh and his family visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple during the Shravan here on Wednesday.

He told media persons that a committee under the of the senior minister is trying to check illegal mining in the state. The measures adopted by other states are being observed. The state government is mulling to launch an app and install GPS in the vehicles ferrying minerals soon. On giving security to the officers and employees of the Mineral Department in the state, he said, the ministry of home affairs has proposed to provide SAF and Home Guard personnel. Soon security forces will work along departmental officers & employees, he added.