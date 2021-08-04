Ujjain: Ghee worth Rs 30L goes missing from Ujjain Milk Federation’s plant

Ujjain: Ghee worth Rs 30,00,000 has gone missing from Ujjain Milk Federation's plant at Maxi Road.

Officials revealed that after an investigation by the officials of Bhopal headquarters, two senior officers have been suspended. These officers are currently posted in Indore.

The scam took place between April 2020 and March 2021. When the reconciliation of annual accounts started this year, the details of 30 lakhs ghee were not found.

The scam came to the fore when records were tallied to figure out the difference in figures of Ghee production and sales figures.

As soon as the three-member team of Anil Kashiv, Sandeep Sharagat, DGM Dairy Federation Subhash Chandra Mishra came from Bhopal, the State Dairy Federation suspended both BK Maurya and Anuj Kumar, general manager of plant operation of Ujjain Milk Federation. The role of private security guards is also being probed. The role of ex-CEO of Ujjain Milk FederationBK Sahu is also under scanner.