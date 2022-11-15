Ujjain: Gandhi’s economic policies to stay forever, says Ran Singh Parmar

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There is a need to adopt the ideals enshrined in the economic policy that Gandhi envisioned for India. There is no effect of any GDP on the economy told by Gandhi. The economic policy told by Gandhi is that policy which can survive even in rains or other calamities. Gandhi believed that keeping in mind the requirements of the area, food grains should be grown there. The production of other items should also be according to the requirement of the area. It will be beneficial that the cost of transporting goods from one place to another is saved and the pressure of vehicles on the roads is also reduced. Water, land and forests can provide employment to most of our population. Their protection is very important. Use nature only as much as we need. It is very unwise to destroy the whole tree if only one leaf is needed.

Ran Singh Parmar, secretary of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram, Jaura, expressed the above views as a keynote speaker on the inauguration of Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial All India Goodwill Lecture Series organised by Bharatiya Gyanpeeth here on Monday evening. In his address on the relevance of Gandhi’s economic policy at present, Parmar said that Gandhi had told long ago that the result of chemical fertilisers would be very fatal. Certainly, its side effects are being seen today. We should use organic produce more and more. India can become self-sufficient in terms of clothes. If we hoard goods unnecessarily, it will create hindrances in ideal economic policy, he said.

While presiding over the programme, Yatindra Singh Sisodia, director of MP Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain said that Gandhi in itself is such an approach, which solves all the problems. Gandhi has always stood against economic and social injustice. Real freedom will be only when every person can awaken in his mind the confidence to move forward with his own efforts. We have to take care of our primary industries like a mother takes care of her child, he added. The lecture series began with the garlanding the picture of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and poet Kavikulguru Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman by the institution’s president Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha. The programme was conducted by Dr Girish Pandya.