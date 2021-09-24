Ujjain: Fun and Food Industries may lose licence for using harmful chemicals

Ujjain: Saccharin and harmful colours are being used to flavor the toasts being prepared in the city. This was revealed on Thursday when a team of Food Department reached Fun and Food Industries located in the Nagjhiri area.

The inspection revealed rampant irregularities in the factory. Toasts were being made in unhygienic condition and the workers were found handling the consumables while chewing gutkha. Worse, they were also spitting in the working areas. The toasts were being packed in the surrounding buzzing with flies. Two partners who operate the factory: Suresh Sharma of Sethi Nagar and Gulrej Khan of Green Park are in deep soup after the inspection.

The Food Department officials were shocked to see the condition of the factory. They mixed artificial colour and saccharin in the toast. Both the items were seized from the spot. Saccharin is very harmful for human body. Officials collected the samples of all the materials for testing. The administration has initiated formalities to cancel the licence of the factory. At present, samples are being sent for testing and action is being taken to seal the factory.

Food Inspector Basantdutt Sharma said that toasts were being amid unhygienic conditions in the factory. Saccharin has been found on the spot. Its use is banned and it was used to prepare toast. Toast prepared in this way can even prove be fatal to humans.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:56 AM IST