Ujjain: Four children among five injured as cylinder used to fill gas in balloons explodes

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons including four children sustained severe injuries as a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded in Ujjain on Sunday morning.

The condition of one injured child is critical. He is admitted at a hospital in Indore. The rest of the four injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ujjain.

The incident took place when a balloon seller was filling air in a Fair being organized by a private at Khakh Chowk in the city to promote morning walk, a police officer said.

The officer said that many children had gathered around the balloon seller to buy the balloon.

The intensity of the explosion could be gauged with the fact that walls near the spot also got damaged, the officer added.

Administrative officer Preeti Gaikwad said that the accident occurred because of the wrong mixture of hydrogen gas in the cylinder. She, however, said that investigation was on and action would be taken accordingly.

“Parts of the cylinder have been sent to the laboratory for examination,” she added.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 02:22 PM IST