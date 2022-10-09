Ujjain: Four cabinet ministers, top  babus review preparations

A review meeting of preparations of PM’s visit for the dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok in progress in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised in the meeting room of ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Administrative Sankul Bhawan’ here on Saturday. A detailed review regarding the preparation of the inauguration programme of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ by the Prime Minister to be held on October 11 was held in the meeting.

Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, minister in-charge of Ujjain district Jagdish Deora, culture minister Usha Thakur, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, MP Pilgrimage Development Council chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and City BJP president Vivek Joshi were present. Besides them, ACS Rajesh Rajora, principal secretaries Neeraj Mandloi of the public works department, Shivshehar Shukla of the Culture and Tourism Department and Manish Singh of Urban Administration department, commissioner, Public Relations Raghavendra Singh, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, DIG Anil Singh Kushwaha, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and other officers were also present.

The collector gave detailed information about the proposed programme of the PM. Discussions were held regarding the cultural programmes and the design of the souvenirs to be given to the guests. Mandloi gave information about the helipad and the arrangements made by the department at various places. Parking arrangements for the vehicles of common people were also discussed. Minister Singh directed that the public should not face any kind of inconvenience in reaching the venue. Traffic should be stopped about half an hour before the arrival of the Prime Minister and for some time after his departure. Minister Singh suggested that a list of major marriage gardens should be prepared and a plan should be prepared for parking arrangements there.

MLA Jain suggested that the height of very low electric poles should be rectified. CPR informed that the teaser of the programme is being broadcast through social media and state and national-level TV channels Hoardings of the programme are being put up at the major entrances through public relations. Arrangements will be made for a live telecast of the programme through LED screens at prominent places.

Shukla said that various presentations would be given by the culture department during the inauguration ceremony. Presentation of dance and singing based on the praise of Lord Shiva will be given in different states of the country as well as at different places in Shri Mahakal Lok. The rehearsals will be done in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shukla informed that the Mahakal song dedicated to Lord Mahakal has been composed. The launch of the said anthem will be done by PM Modi in the public meeting at Kartik Mela Ground. Kailash Kher would also present a programme.

Makhan Singh concluded the meeting. He said that a control room should be made. Emergency medical centres should be set up at different places for the general public. Also, adequate arrangements for drinking water should be made at various places and at the main event venue.

Commuters likely to suffer during PM’s visit

Although PM Narendra Modi always talks about ending the VVIP culture, his nearly six-hour visit to Ujjain via Indore and vice-versa is going to cause a lot of trouble for the residents of the city on October 11. In view of the PM’s visit, traffic on Indore and Dewas roads will be closed for four hours and those coming from Indore to Ujjain will have to come via Depalpur leading to a wastage of time and excess consumption of fuel. The PM will reach Ujjain by helicopter on October 11 at around 5.30 pm. He will stay for some time at Circuit House and will go to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Ujjain Engineering College. After worshipping at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, he will inaugurate the Mahakal Lok and will go to Kartik Mela Ground via Narsing Ghat bridge. From here he will leave for Indore by road via Hariphatak bypass. In view of his journey, Indore road will be closed for four hours for all types of vehicular traffic. This route is very busy and thousands of vehicles pass through this road daily. Residents of the colonies situated on Dewas Road, too will not be able to come and go to the city.