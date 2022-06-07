e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Fire breaks out at Kothi Palace, no major damage reported

The incident took place on the second floor in a room near the chamber of additional commissioner Rajesh Batham.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 01:48 AM IST
Bags containing files of land records suddenly caught fire at the Kothi Palace, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out at Kothi Palace on Monday morning. Seeing the smoke billowing, people informed the fire brigade. The fire was brought under control later.

The incident took place on the second floor in a room near the chamber of additional commissioner Rajesh Batham. Garbage lying in the room suddenly caught fire on Monday morning. Some papers and wooden items kept in the room got burnt. People present on the spot immediately informed the fire brigade wherein fire tenders arrived and doused the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is not known. Officials are checking burnt papers to see if any important document is there.

Incidents of fire at Kothi Palace are not new. In the fire on February 19, 2020, all the records were burnt to ashes due to the blaze. It is a matter of investigation as to why do incidents like these occur frequently at Kothi Palace. Madhav Nagar TI Manish Lodha said that an incident of fire was reported in the room near the additional commissioner’s chamber. The fire was probably triggered by a short circuit. However, there was no damage, he said.

