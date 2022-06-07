Ujjain: Racket involved in cattle smuggling busted; Nagda ASI suspended due to connivance

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Monday suspended Nagda police station’s ASI Ram Singh Bhuria who was involved in smuggling bovines. Some smugglers were also held. They allegedly operated a cattle smuggling racket. Their role during a fire incident that occurred inside a truck near Khachrod on May 21 in which 13 cows were charred to death is also under scanner.

According to information, Nagda police had put up naka checking near Mukteshwar Mahadev temple and Khachrod police on Barnagar bypass to catch cattle smugglers. When smugglers’ vehicle did not arrive till 3 am (after Sunday midnight) on scheduled time, Nagda police came to Rajasthani Dhaba. Meanwhile, ASI Ram Singh Bhuria was seen leaving from a place close to the dhaba. Smelling a rat, Bhuria was called and his mobile checked. It came out that he was in contact with cattle smuggler Gokul and Azam who are residents of Chhawni Jhanda Chowk. On being interrogated, he informed about police deployment and his role to pass the vehicles laden with cows and calves out of Nagda area. He said that cattle vehicles come from Ratnakhedi side. When the police reached near Surya Garden through Ratnakhedi turn, 3 pick-up vehicles were seen coming. On seeing the police, smugglers started running towards Khachrod with their vehicles.

In such a situation, when Khachrod police was alerted, they caught a vehicle. Seeing Khachrod police, the remaining two vehicles travelling together headed towards Nagda. When the police chased them, the driver of one of those vehicles turned towards Banjari Fanta and ran towards Mahidpur City. The driver of the vehicle jumped and fled in front of Saraswati School, while one person was caught. He said his name is Dashrath and a resident of police station Kanad of Agar district. He also revealed the name of a person who ran away as Bhaiyya Lala, resident of Chhawni Jhanda Chowk in Agar district. There were eight cattle in the vehicle which could not even come out due to their legs being tied. Two plastic cans of 30 litres containing hand-made liquor were also recovered from inside the vehicle. A case has been registered against the accused Dashrath, Daya Rathod, Bhaiyya Lala, Gokul, Azam and ASI Ram Singh Bhuria.

