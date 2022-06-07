Ujjain: City police gets 85 Point of Sale machines to make traffic challans

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla distributes PoS to the station in-charges at the Police Control Room, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Now traffic challans will be made through Point of Sale (PoS) machines in the city. Ujjain police has received 85 such machines and all of them are equipped with the latest features. PoS machines have been provided to equip the police with modern facilities.

On Monday, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and police station in-charges saw the demonstration and understood the features of the machine. It is equipped with many new features. Information about daily challans generated from the machine will be given to the police control room. Daily challans will be mentioned in DSR also. The information of stolen vehicles will also be stored in the machine. Once the number is entered, details of the vehicle will be revealed. The machine will also reveal how many times the vehicle has been challaned.

These machines will be handed over to all station in-charges, traffic police station staff and gazetted officers. They will send the information of daily challans to the SP office. It will be handed over to the police stations and from there it will go to officers. E-challans will be made available to the concerned drivers on the spot through PoS machines.