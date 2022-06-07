Ujjain: After trail of drowning in Kshipra, administration swings into action

Collector and SP along with officials formulate a strategy to ensure safety of people during bath at the banks of river Kshipra, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Monday went out to inspect the spot where continuous deaths occurred due to drowning in the Kshipra river. They visited major bathing ghats, saw the condition of the river and reviewed security arrangements.

In the last six days, 3 youths have died due to drowning in Kshipra. These incidents took place from Narsing Ghat to Dutt Akhara Ghat. Most of those who drowned were outsiders and did not know the depth of the river. The collector and SP reached Ramghat area on Monday to know the reason behind the incidents occurring one after another. In view of the inspection of officers, the sub-ordinates had made full preparations in advance. An announcement was being made not to go into the deep water of the river. Likewise, a boundary line was created by tying a rope in the river. Boats that are often parked on the shore were lined up and swimmers looked quite alert too.

The collector and SP discussed with the swimming teams deployed at the ghats and also assessed the depth of the river at the ghats. On talking to Ujjain municipal corporation’s (UMC) additional commissioner Aditya Nagar, PWD executive engineer Ganesh Patel, swimming teams and commandant of home guards Santosh Kumar Singh, they discussed ways to avoid accidents. The collector said that in the last few days there have been deaths due to drowning, the reason for these is being probed. The first thing that came out is that the water is more. It would be reduced to three metres. Similarly, there has been a shortage of rope tying on the pole. The area of ??the bath site will be confined, so that people taking baths can be monitored. The area with Narsing Ghat is very deep, so there will be restrictions on bathing. We will appeal to devotees to follow instructions, he added.

